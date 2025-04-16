Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, reunited with her old school teacher at the Ashanti Festival in Kumasi on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The Kumawood actress hugged her old female teacher and presented a citation in recognition of her service to the education sector

The video of Nana Ama McBrown reuniting with her old school teacher triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, met her old school teacher at the maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) in Kumasi on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Nana Ama McBrown reunites with her old school teacher and presents a citation to her at the 2025 Ashanti Festival. Photo source: @buffalo_trendz

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kumawood actress beamed with excitement as she was handed the opportunity to present a citation to her old tutor on stage.

In a heartfelt moment, Nana Ama McBrown hugged the teacher and engaged in a friendly conversation with her before presenting the citation, which recognised her contribution to the educational sector in the Ashanti Region, to her.

The popular Onua Showtime host was among several famous Ghanaian personalities, including Wayoosi, Oboy Siki, Oheneba Jude and Sumsum Ahuofe, who were present at the event with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Nana Ama McBrown also brought her cooking show to the event, where she participated in activities like the Cultural Day, Food Fair/Food Bazaar and the Jama Festival and served delicious meals to students and festival-goers.

Nana Ama McBrown with her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, and their daughter, Maxine Mawushi Mensah. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

What is the Ashantifest?

The Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) is an initiative organised by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, as part of his plan to promote the entertainment scene in the region, providing a platform to display and celebrate the culture and heritage of the Ashanti tribe.

The Festival began on Saturday, April 12, 2025, with a cleanup exercise, an opening match and the launch of Inter-district soccer games and boxing night events, which saw the likes of Dr Likee, Sharaf Mahama and Bukom Banku in attendance.

A Fashion Night event was also held on the second day of the festival at the Rattray Park in Kumasi to promote the local fashion scene in the Ashanti Region, with comic actors Kwaku Manu and Funny Face all modelling in outfits on the runway.

The two-week Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) is expected to conclude on Saturday, April 26, 2025, with the Thanksgiving and celebration of the 26-year reign of HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Asante Kingdom.

Below is the video of Nana Ama McBrown reuniting with her old school teacher:

McBrown's reunion with her teacher stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Empressserwaadorothy commented:

"Wow🤩😂😂🥰🥰🥰."

Abbie Gyau said:

"This is so beautiful."

Sumsum encounters Sharaf Mahama at Ashanti Festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sumsum encountered Sharaf Mahama on the second day of the maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest).

In a video, the Kumawood actor could not hide his excitement as he acknowledged President John Mahama's son as his sibling during a football competition.

Sumsum's encounter with Sharaf Mahama at the Ashanti Festival garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh