The Ghana Federation of Labour said Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, is unfit for his role

Their statement follows the minister's remark that calls for the declaration of a state of emergency are draconian

According to GFL, the minister clearly does not understand the situation Ghana finds itself and must be shown the door

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has demanded the immediate resignation of Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister.

Their demand follows the minister’s remarks about calls for declaring a state of emergency to address the illegal mining situation in the country.

The Ghana Federation Of Labour says Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor's galamsey comment shown he's unfit for his position.

At a media engagement in Accra on September 11, 2024, the minister stated that a state of emergency is a draconian measure to address the illegal mining menace and warned that it could have dire consequences for the country.

However, the Deputy Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour said the minister’s remark reflected a lack of understanding of the grave situation the nation is facing.

Kenneth Koomson was dissatisfied with the minister's attempt to downplay the devastation caused by the galamsey menace.

In an interview with Citi FM, Koomson questioned the minister’s ability to manage the galamsey problem effectively.

He said the minister’s downplaying of the issue was “pathetic and smacks of a deliberate act to destroy the very water bodies that protect and give us life.”

He said the minister’s remark was unfortunate and demanded he immediately resign, as he was clearly unfit to hold his position with such a mindset.

“For us to have 2.5 million hectares of our forest reserve decimated by the activities of galamsey means a whole country is wiped by the activities of a few evil men,” he said.

Lands Minister on galamsey

The Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, assured the fight against galamsey was one of the government’s top priorities.

“Declaring a state of emergency, that is in the bosom of the president, but I find that being far-reaching, [being] a very draconian measure to take."

Amid renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining, Jinapor said the government would engage labour unions and civil society organisations to determine how best to address the galamsey menace.

Organised labour has threatened a nationwide strike by the end of September if the government does not take decisive action against illegal mining.

The Trades Union Congress wants a state of emergency in all areas affected by illegal mining.

NAPO to return seized excavators

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured small-scale miners if his party wins, their seized excavators will be returned.

He said the NPP was committed to ensuring that small-scale miners maintained their livelihoods to support their families.

He said a future NPP government would efficiently and effectively regulate the mining industry to ensure that small-scale miners do not devastate the environment.

