Five landguards have been arrested for encroaching on lands belonging to the Ghana Standards Authority and the Regimanuel Estate

The suspected landguards were caught at the site, rounded up, and sent to the police station for further investigation

The Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Daniel Titus-Glover, said his council would sanitise the region

The police have arrested five suspected landguards for encroaching on lands belonging to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Regimanuel Estate.

Their arrest followed a visit by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to the sites after they had received a petition about the suspected landguards’ unlawful activities and encroachments.

The Chairman of the Greater Accra REGSEC, Daniel Titus-Glover, says he intends to sanitise the region from landguardism.

Source: UGC

The suspected landguards were caught at the site, rounded up, and sent to the police station for further investigation.

Daniel Titus-Glover, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, after the arrests in Accra on Friday, October 11, 2024, stated that the council is determined to rid the capital city of landguardism.

He said the main objective of REGSEC was to sanitise the region and eradicate the ‘miscreants’ disturbing the peace.

“We are here to sanitise the region. We don’t want any ‘landguardism,’” he told the media after the arrests.

Police arrest 10 suspected landguards

The East Legon Police has arrested ten persons for engaging in landguard activities at Adjirigano.

The suspects are Harry Otu Hesse, Tahiru Yakubu, Khalid Adnam, Michael Laryea, Awudu Salifu and Theophilus Mensah.

Mustapha Awudu, Kwetey Aryettey, Ibrahim Musah and Salifu Moses were also apprehended during a police operation at the site.

The suspects were immediately taken into police custody and were processed for arraignment.

Their arrest follows a complaint filed by the Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, a landowner affected by the suspects’ alleged activities.

The police indicated that the said landguards had been accused of harassing clients on property sold for development at the site.

They are alleged to have disrupted construction work, confiscated tools and obstructed workers hired to work on the land.

Following the report, the East Legon Police conducted an intelligence-led operation on August 28, 2024, at the site, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Cutlasses and other materials were seized from the suspects during the police raid. The suspects have since had their statements taken and have been arraigned.

One killed in landguard attack

YEN.com.gh reported that land guards had killed one person at a construction site at Tebu in the Ga South Municipality.

Three other persons were injured after the attack by heavily armed land guards chasing a digging fee.

After being denied the digging fee, the landguards fired sporadically, causing casualties.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh