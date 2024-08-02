The Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu Soale has lifted the Gonjaland ban placed on Damongo MP Samuel Jinapor

The Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu Soale has lifted the Gonjaland ban placed on Damongo MP Samuel Jinapor because of alleged interference in chieftaincy affairs under his domain.

The ban was lifted after a Jinapor, in the company of some government officials, called on the Yagbonwura on August 1.

The Yagbonwura was reportedly upset that Jinapor was meddling in chieftaincy affairs. Source: Samuel A. Jinapor

TV3 News reported on the lifting of the ban but did not provide further details on the mediation efforts.

TV3 News previously reported an unsuccessful attempt to settle the impasse in July.

At the time, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu asked the delegation to come another time because he was travelling out of his jurisdiction.

Why was Jinapor barred?

On July 21, Jinapor was barred from entering any palace in Gonjaland over claims of insubordination and disrespect.

The Yagbonwura said any Gonja paramount chief who allows the Damongo MP into its court would face some sanctions.

Some West Gonja chiefs had accused the minister of meddling in their chieftaincy affairs.

A Gonja youth group has also accused him of disrespecting the Yagbonwura and undermining his authority.

The group believes that if Jinapor continues on his current path, his actions could threaten the peace and unity in Gonjaland.

This prompted the forming of a seven-member government delegation to visit Ndewura Sumali Jakpa Palace to plead on Jinapor's behalf.

