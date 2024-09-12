Ghanaian students planning to study in the UK will face higher financial requirements from January 2025, following new rules announced by the UK Home Office.

International students aiming to study in London will need to savings of £1,483 per month while those planning to study outside London will need £1,136 per month.

The UK Home Office noted that these changes take effect from September 10, 2024.

The previous requirements were £1,334 per month for London-based students and £1,023 for students elsewhere in the UK.

The changes are linked to the maintenance loans available for domestic students.

The Home Office indicated that the financial requirements will be regularly reviewed to keep pace with inflation.

For persons going with family, they will need to prove they have extra money for each family member they bring.

Ghanaians to pay more to travel to UK

The UK increased immigration and nationality fees from October 4, 2023, pending parliamentary approval.

Ghanaians and other prospective immigrants saw increases of up to 35% in the cost of UK visas.

Ghanaians applying for student visas from outside the UK will pay £127 more after the increase to £490.

Among the notable increases was the cost of a visit visa for stays under six months, which increased from £15 to £115.

Scholarship students in UK facing deportation

YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian students at the University of Birmingham are facing deportation due to delayed tuition payments.

Affected students are said to be on scholarships through the Ghanaian government, and payments have been delayed.

A letter from the UK Visa and Immigration Office to the students has indicated they may have to leave the country.

