Some Ghanaian students at the University of Birmingham in the UK face possible deportation due to delayed tuition fee payments

The affected students are believed to be on Government of Ghana scholarships, which have delayed fee payments

A letter from the UK Visa and Immigration Office addressed to some of the affected students indicated they would have to leave the country

Some students at the University of Birmingham in the UK face possible deportation due to delayed tuition fee payments following the cancellation of their student visas.

Several of these students, who are on Government of Ghana scholarships, have been unable to pay their fees as the government has failed to remit the necessary funds.

The affected students do not have the right to appeal their deportation

Channel 1 News reported that a letter from the UK Visa and Immigration Office addressed to some affected students and cited by Citi News outlines their options.

The students have been instructed to leave the UK bu November 9, according to the letter.

“You now have until 09 November 2024 to either leave the United Kingdom (UK) or make another application to stay here."

The students were also told they do not have a right of appeal or administrative review against the decision to cancel their permission to be in the UK.

Ghanaian students in Morocco beg for stipends

Some Ghanaian students who went to Morocco to study on scholarship staged a protest in May to demand their unpaid stipends.

According to the students, life in Morocco has become difficult because they are unable to meet their basic needs, such as food and accommodation.

The students on scholarship pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to visit them, saying that they were struggling to concentrate on their studies on empty stomachs.

Ghanaian students in the UK on scholarship left stranded

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that many Ghanaian students studying in the UK on government scholarships were left stranded as the scholarship secretariat had not released their monthly stipends to them.

While some students have been expelled from their institutions, others are being ordered to leave their rental apartments by their landlords.

Many people have called on the government of Ghana to address the unfortunate situation quickly.

