A massive fire in Tema Community 12 destroyed about 500 structures on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Ghana National Fire Service personnel took over three hours to bring the massive fire under control

No casualties were recorded in the fire, and fire service personnel were able to save 60 cars from being destroyed in a nearby garage

A massive fire in Tuobodom, a squatter community in Tema Community 12, destroyed about 500 structures.

The fire, which started around 2 pm on September 18, displaced hundreds of residents.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the fire. Source: The Ghana National Fire Service

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel took over three hours to bring the fire under control. The service noted that at least over 100 of the affected structures were wooden.

Joy News reported that nine fire trucks and nearly 80 personnel were deployed to the scene.

No casualties were recorded in the fire. Personnel were able to save 60 cars from the blaze in a nearby garage.

An investigation is being carried out to determine how the fire started.

Joyce Essel, a hairdresser in the community, said she could smell something burning from her salon but couldn’t figure out where it was coming from.

"Then I heard an explosion, and within minutes, four kiosks were on fire. We called the fire service, but the fire spread too fast.”

Fire claims four lives at Kpone Kokompe

Four persons, including a 14-year-old girl, died in a fire at Kpone Kokompe on Friday, September 13.

According to the fire service, the fire also engulfed 10 wooden structures and destroyed personal belongings.

The Ghana National Fire Service has expressed its condolences to the bereaved families following the incident.

Ghana Fire Service officers at Dansoman attacked

YEN.com.gh reported that some residents of Dansoman Roundabout near Zodiac in Accra attacked fire service personnel responding to a fire incident.

Ghana Fire Service PRO Alex King Nartey said action would be taken against such areas.

The Ghana National Fire Service has previously complained about increasing attacks on firefighters.

The Ghana National Fire Service plans earlier said it planned to blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

