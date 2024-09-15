Four persons, including a 14-year-old girl, have died in a fire at Kpone Kokompe on Friday, September 13

The fire also engulfed 10 wooden structures and destroyed personal belongings, according to the fire service

The Ghana National Fire Service has expressed its condolences to the bereaved families following the incident

Four persons have died in a fire at Kpone Kokompe on Friday, September 13.

The dead include a 14-year-old girl, two boys aged 11 and 2, and a 27-year-old man.

A devastating fire at Kpone Kokompe claims four lives

Source: Getty Images

The fire service said the fire started at 11:28 pm and quickly spread, engulfing 10 wooden structures and destroying personal belongings.

It noted that it arrived on the scene at 11:47 pm, worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control by 12:31 am, and fully extinguished it by 12:55 am.

The fire has left the community in mourning, and the Ghana National Fire Service has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and all affected by the tragedy.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures, limiting further damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire service prevents tanker explosion

Fire service personnel prevented an explosion after responding to a distress call.

The firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station responded to a raging tanker fire on April 29, 2024.

There were no casualties after the fire incident, and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

A statement from the service indicated that it took personnel minutes to control the tanker blaze.

Four fire personnel injured after building collapse

Meanwhile, four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service sustained various injuries after parts of a burning building collapsed on them at West Legon in Accra.

Two of the injured personnel were left in critical condition after the incident on January 24, 2024.

The Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kuunuor, and other service management members visited the two firefighters when they were admitted.

Kuunuor assured the injured officers of the service's commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh