Some residents of Dansoman Roundabout near Zodiac in Accra allegedly attacked fire service responders

Ghana Fire Service PRO Alex King Nartey told YEN.com.gh that action would be taken against such areas

The Ghana National Fire Service has previously complained about increasing attacks on firefighters

Some residents of Dansoman Roundabout near Zodiac in Accra attacked fire officers after they reportedly arrived at the scene of a fire without their fire tender.

In a comment to YEN.com.gh, the Ghana National Fire Service Public Relations Officer, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, noted an earlier threat made to such aggressive communities.

"Please, with the blacklisting, we are taking concrete action [against them]," Nartey said.

A video online showed some angry residents accosting the fire service personnel, with some physically assaulting them.

The Ghana National Fire Service plans earlier said it planned to blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

Nartey previously noted that the service already battled with inadequate resources and could not afford to risk its equipment in seemingly violent areas.

Four fire personnel injured after building collapse

Meanwhile, four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service recently sustained various injuries after parts of a burning building collapsed on them at West Legon in Accra.

Two of the injured personnel were left in critical condition after the incident on January 24, 2024.

Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kuunuor, and other management members of the service visited the two firefighters when they were on admission.

Kuunuor assured the injured officers of the service's commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

Fire service prevents tanker explosion

YEN.com.gh also reported that personnel prevented an explosion after responding to a distress call.

The firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station had responded to a raging tanker fire on April 29, 2024.

There were no casualties after the fire incident, and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

A statement from the service indicated that it took personnel minutes to control the tanker blaze.

