The Electoral Commission has approved 13 candidates for the 2024 presidential elections.

After a vetting process, 11 aspirants were disqualified after filing nomination forms. No reasons have been given for why they were disqualified.

Among the disqualified applicants is the People's National Convention's Bernard Mornah.

Janet Nabla, a former member of the People's National Convention who currently represents the People's National Party, was also disqualified.

The other disqualified aspirants were Kofi Asamoah Siaw, Nana Stephens Adjepong, Dr Samuel Sampong Ankrah, Paul Perkoh, James Kwesi Oppong, John Enyonam Kwakwu Kpikpi, Nii Amu Darko, Samuel Apea-Danquah and Desmond Abrefah.

As expected, leading candidates Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were approved.

Four independent candidates are contesting the polls, including Alan Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako.

The full list of approved candidates is below.

Thirty-nine persons initially picked up nomination forms to contest the 2024 general election.

The aspirants comprised the flagbearers of 12 political parties and 27 independent candidates. Twenty-four of this number filed nomination forms to be vetted.

IEA schedules presidential debate for October 22

The Institute of Economic Affairs announced October 22 and November 19 as the dates for presidential debates.

A vice-presidential debate will also be held on November 5. The IEA has scheduled five evening encounters in addition to the debates.

The National Democratic Congress had earlier kicked back against the debate due to an alleged lack of consultation.

Criticism of the IEA debate

YEN.com.gh reported that the office of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer criticised the IEA over its debate plans.

The office said the opposition party had expected to have been consulted on any debate plans before public announcements.

Mahama's team also said the IEA had no authority to organise election-related activities.

