The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a caution to passport applicants who started the process before April 1, 2024

Applicants who have not yet completed their biometric capture are now required to complete the process by October 18, 2024

The ministry said applications that are not completed by the October 18 deadline would be deemed invalid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned passport applicants who paid for their applications before April 1, 2024.

It said applicants who have not yet completed their biometric capture are now required to do so by October 18, 2024.

The standard application fee for 32 page Ghana passports has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢500

, the ministry said applications not completed by the deadline would be deemed invalid.

The ministry stressed that applicants needed to complete their biometric data collection to ensure their applications are processed.

“Passport applications submitted under the previous fees of GH¢100 and GH¢150 will be invalid after this deadline. This follows an upward revision in passport fees... which came into effect on April 1, 2024."

The recent increase in passport fees

In some cases, Ghana passport application fees were increased by over 500% after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The ministry justified the price increases, citing the cost of producing the booklets.

The standard application fee for 32 pages has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢500, while the expedited application fee for 32 pages has increased from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

The fee for the 48-page application has gone from GH¢150 to GH¢644, while the expedited fee is now GH¢800. The new prices have been listed on the ministry's official website.

Ghana card services extended to Canada

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Identification Authority has extended Ghana Card services to Ghanaians in North America as part of a pilot exercise.

The first beneficiary cities will reportedly be Ottawa and Ontario in Canada and Washington DC and New York in the United States.

National Identification Authority officials and its technical partner are training embassy staff to serve as registration officers.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

