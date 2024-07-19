The John Mahama campaign has condemned the Institute of Economic Affairs' presidential debate plans

The campaign said the National Democratic Congress expected to be consulted on any debate plans

In a statement, it also said the IEA did not have the authority to organise election-related activities

The John Mahama campaign has condemned the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) following its announcement of a presidential debate for the 2024 elections.

The campaign said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had expected to be consulted on any debate plans.

John Mahama is the flagbearer of the NDC, which has slammed the IEA for announcing a presidential debate without consultation.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, it also said the IEA did not have the authority to organise election-related activities.

The Mahama campaign further accused the IEA of attempting to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The IEA is clearly acting as a front for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeks to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the ruling party."

Earlier, Joyc Baw Mogtari, spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, said the NPP's failures nullified the need for a debate, as Joy News reported.

The leading candidates ahead of the 2024 election are John Dramani Mahama of the NDC and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, an aide to Bawumia said there was 'no decision on their line of action yet' regarding the debate announcement.

Bawumia previously dared Mahama to a debate to allow Ghanaians to assess each candidate's solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

Mahama's camp has, in the past, not been in favour of a debate with Mogtari, also noting that the final decision may come from the NDC leadership.

Mahama and Bawumia clash at Ghana CEO Summit

YEN.com.gh also reported that presidential candidates, Mahama and Bawumia faced off during the Ghana CEO Summit.

The two politicians discussed key economic indicators and argued about who had better outcomes over the last 12 years.

The Ghana CEO Summit brought together many business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts on May 27, 2024.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh