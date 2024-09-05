The Electoral Commission has said 39 persons have picked up nomination forms for the elections

The aspirants comprised the flagbearers of 12 political parties and 27 independent candidates

The submission of nomination forms will take place between September 9 and September 13, 2024

The Electoral Commission has confirmed 39 persons have picked up nomination forms for the 2024 general election, according to reports.

Graphic Online reported that in addition to the 12 registered political parties, 27 individuals also picked up codes to download the presidential forms.

The submission of nomination forms will take place between September 9 and September 13.

Not everyone who picked up the forms is expected to submit the nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

When ready, the forms are to be submitted to the Head Office of the Electoral Commission.

Political parties that have picked up forms include the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

Among the independent aspirants who received passcodes for the forms are George Twum-Barim-Adu, Samuel Apea-Danquah, Alan Kyerematen, and Nana Kwame Bediako.

Electoral Commission's planned calendar

After the forms are submitted, balloting will take place on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting is set for September 24, 2024.

The commission planned to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024Following the limited registration, the.

The final voter register will be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

Special Voting for selected professionals will take place on December 2, five days before the general election.

The commission also proposed closing polls at 3 pm instead of 5 pm during the 2024 voting day.

The voter register exhibition is ongoing amid contentions from the National Democratic Congress.

Electoral Commission gets about GH¢800m budget

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the commission was allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year.

The allocation for the commission was contained in the 2024 budget shared by the Ministry of Finance.

The commission received a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 during the 2020 general election year.

