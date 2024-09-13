The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has announced October 22 and November 19, 2024, as the dates for its first and second presidential debates

Presidential aspirants have yet to be cleared by the Electoral Commission to contest the 2024 election

The National Democratic Congress had earlier kicked against the debate because of a lack of consultation

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has announced October 22 and November 19, 2024, as the dates for its presidential debates.

A vice-presidential debate will also be held on November 5. In addition to the debates, the IEA has scheduled five evening encounters.

John Mahama and Mahamudu Bawumia are the leading candidates in the election race

The statement from the institute said the media encounters will start from September 18. The final encounter is on Tuesday, October 15.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already expressed concerns about the institute's credibility after it said it was not consulted.

Distinguished fellow of the institute and former Supreme Court Justice Sophia Akuffo said the debates will provide a clear understanding of the candidates’ policies.

The NDC campaign further accused the IEA of attempting to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the incumbent party.

How many presidential aspirants are there?

The Electoral Commission earlier said 39 aspirants picked up nomination forms for the elections.

The aspirants comprised the flagbearers of 12 political parties and 27 independent candidates.

It remains to be seen how many candidates will be cleared to contest the election after aspirants begin filing their nomination forms.

Criticism of the IEA debate

The office of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, criticised the IEA for the debate plans.

The office said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had expected to be consulted on any debate plans.

In a statement, it also said the IEA did not have the authority to organise election-related activities.

Bawumia attacks Mahama's record in northern Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that New Patriotic Party (NDC) flagbearer and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia criticised former President Mahama's track record in the north.

Bawumia claimed that he had succeeded in more development for the north despite never having been president.

The 2024 election will be the first time the frontrunners in the race will be from northern Ghana.

