More Ghanaian nurses are leaving Ghana with the Bahamas announcing new recruitments

The Health and Wellness Minister of the Bahamas said 18 speciality nurses were arriving from Ghana

Bahamas said it has been dealing with a shortage of manpower, leading to overworked nurses

Some Ghanaian nurses have been recruited to work in the Bahamas following a shortage of nurses in the Caribbean country.

The Health and Wellness Minister of the Bahamas, Dr. Michael Darville announced that the country recruited 18 speciality nurses from Ghana.

The Bahamas is recruiting 18 speciality nurses from Ghana. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The nurses are expected to arrive in the Bahamas by the end of October 2023.

The Ghanaian nurses are to improve manpower in the country’s public health sector to mitigate a shortage of nurses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“I want the Bahamian people to know that while we are recruiting, developed countries are recruiting in our country and it's a burden that we currently face on a daily basis."

Many frontline health workers in the Bahamas have complained about being overworked in recent times.

Ghana itself is also battling with a brain drain of nurses from the health sector.

Ghana warned about exodus of nurses

Ghana has been warned about the constant annual flight of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US in huge numbers.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk of the situation that has been triggered by poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana.

Ghanaian nurse in UK reveals she's able to save GH¢11k a month

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a recent story that a Ghanaian nurse working in Birmingham shared her remarkable journey and how her life has been transformed since moving out of Ghana.

She emphasized the opportunities and higher earnings she now enjoys, thanks to being paid based on shifts.

The nurse expressed gratitude for the chance to explore new horizons and support her family back in Ghana while saving a significant portion of her income.

Earlier, another Ghanaian nurse spoke to YEN.com.gh about her about how she makes extra money selling food.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh