Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has demanded the elimination of the winner-takes-all system from Ghana's political framework.

According to him, the current political framework, where the winning party is granted excessive power, undermines the development of an inclusive and participatory democracy.

He said there was a need for a new framework that prioritised power sharing and enriched participatory democracy.

He said this at a stakeholder workshop organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs during discussions about potential constitutional amendments.

Haruna Iddrisu said that under a new framework, the marginalisation of opposition parties should be discouraged and greater inclusivity would be fostered.

The Tamale South MP argued that the concentration of political power in the hands of the ruling party weakens the political voices of minority groups.

He believes that by eradicating the winner-takes-all approach, Ghana would strengthen its democratic institutions by creating a more balanced and representative system of governance.

Haruna Iddrisu advocated for a proportional representative government similar to what is practised in South Africa.

He also demanded that ministerial positions be decoupled from parliamentary positions to ensure a strict separation of powers system.

Bagbin calls for constitutional transformation

Haruna Iddrisu’s comments echo those of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, at the University of Ghana (UG) Alumni Lecture.

Bagbin said while the constitution has been instrumental in maintaining the country’s political stability, its framework has also significantly hindered national development and, thus, must be changed.

He stated that the growing disillusionment with the country’s democracy among the youth is partly due to the 1992 constitutional framework’s inability to deliver the democratic dividends Ghanaians were promised.

Referencing the 2024 Afrobarometer report, the Speaker noted that the growing disillusionment with democracy poses a significant threat to the nation’s democratic credentials.

Alban Bagbin bemoaned the excessive concentration of power in the executive branch in the 1992 constitution as one of the factors contributing to this disillusionment.

He stated that the situation unbalances the power distribution among the three arms of government, further undermining checks and balances and separation of powers.

Bagbin bemoans extreme politicisation of parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that the Speaker of Parliament has raised concern about the extreme partisan polarisation of parliament.

Alban Bagbin has warned that if the trend is not stopped soon, it could lead to public unrest and disrupt the country's democracy.

He stated that parliamentarians must choose national interest over partisan interest to improve public confidence in their leaders.

