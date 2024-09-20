The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has called for a review of the 1992 constitution, stating that it's unfit for purpose

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has called for a review of the 1992 constitution.

He said while the constitution has been instrumental in maintaining the country’s political stability, its framework has also significantly hindered national development.

Source: Twitter

The Speaker made the remark at the University of Ghana (UG) Alumni Lecture on the theme: “30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy: The Journey Thus Far.”

Bagbin stated that the growing disillusionment with the country’s democracy among the youth is partly due to the 1992 constitutional framework’s inability to deliver the democratic dividends Ghanaians were promised.

Referencing the 2024 Afrobarometer report, he noted that the growing disillusionment with democracy poses a significant threat to the nation’s democratic credentials.

Alban Bagbin bemoaned the excessive concentration of power in the executive branch in the 1992 constitution as one of the factors contributing to this disillusionment.

He stated that the situation unbalances the power distribution among the three arms of government, further undermining checks and balances and separation of powers.

He explained that what happens is that the citizenry becomes overly suspicious of the government of the day and is unable to trust government agencies, adversely affecting governance.

Bagbin called for a new constitution that would balance the distribution of powers of the various branches of government and foster a more equitable and effective government.

He also urged stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions about constitutional reforms reflecting all Ghanaians' prevailing needs and aspirations.

Abu Sakara calls for constitutional reform

The Speaker’s sentiments have previously been echoed by Abu Sakara Foster, a former presidential aspirant on the Convention's People Party (CPP) ticket.

According to him, the constitution has existed since 1992 and has not helped the country progress since its inception.

"I think the issue about the constitution and reforms is because we have all realized that this journey we are on is not helping us make fast progress," he said.

Dr. Abu Sakara noted that the constitution is the basis for all other things, and if all loopholes are closed and proper exits are opened, they will be much more effective.

Parliament passes Affirmative Action Bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament has finally passed the Affirmative Action bill after several years of it going in and out of the House.

The Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 received unanimous approval from house members after its presentation today, July 30, 2024.

Lawmakers believe the bill will improve the lives of Ghanaian women in the country.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

