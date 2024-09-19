Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II said a total ban on mining activities in the country will not solve the galamsey crisis

He instead advocated for stricter enforcement of the mining regulations to ensure responsible mining practices

He noted that many youths in rural areas, especially, are employed through mining activities; thus, a ban could cost them their livelihood

The President of the National House of Chiefs said a complete ban on all mining activities in Ghana is not the panacea to the illegal mining menace, as it is being touted.

He has instead called for stricter enforcement of the regulations to ensure responsible and ethical mining.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II says a total ban on mining could hurt the economy.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II justified his statement by arguing that mining is a significant contributor to the country’s economy and that a total ban could have devastating consequences on the economy.

According to the chief, small-scale and large-scale mining activities provide much-needed jobs for Ghana’s unemployed youth, particularly those in rural areas; thus, a total ban could deny them their primary source of livelihood.

He said that while he strongly opposes illegal mining activities, he sees no reason why the ills of a select few should cost responsible miners their source of livelihood.

“We are pleading to those calling for the declaration of a state of emergency, and those calling for a ban on mining should know the benefit the nation gets from mining. If we stop mining, most of our youth will be pushed out of jobs,” he said.

He was speaking in reaction to calls from several organised labour unions and civil society organisations for a total ban on mining activities amidst a spike in illegal mining activities in the country.

Organised labour has also called for a state of emergency to be declared in Galamsey-affected areas.

But Ogyeahoho said those measures are too drastic and could hurt the economy.

Lands Minister says state of emergency draconian

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, echoed the chief's sentiment by downplaying calls for a state of emergency to combat illegal mining.

Addressing the press on September 11, Jinapor said such a move would be excessive.

He, however, assured that the fight against galamsey was one of the government’s top priorities.

“Declaring a state of emergency, that is in the bosom of the president, but I find that being far-reaching, [being] a very draconian measure to take."

Amid renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining, Jinapor said the government would engage labour unions and civil society organisations to determine how best to address the galamsey menace.

NAPO urges parties to sign anti-galamsey pact

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's running mate, has urged all political parties to sign an anti-Galamsey pact.

He said the pact was to be a comprehensive strategy that is to be binding on the next government and all other political parties.

NAPO stated that with the upcoming national elections, it was important for political parties to show their dedication to fighting illegal mining by signing the pact.

