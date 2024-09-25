ECG Managing Director Dubik Mahama Resigns After Turbulent Year
- Samuel Dubik Mahama has resigned as the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana
- Mahama did not provide an official reason for his resignation in a letter to the board of the company
- He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and took over the role on May 16, 2022
Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has reportedly resigned.
Citi News reported that Mahama did not provide an official reason for his resignation in a letter to the company's Board Chairman.
Mahama has held this position for two years. He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and took over the role on May 16, 2022.
Before becoming the Managing Director, he served as a non-executive director at ECG and has extensive experience in both the private and public sector
Mahama previously worked as a non-executive director at GIHOC Distilleries, a country representative for Gulfsouth Forest Products, and a partner at Dubik & Associates and Wilkins Engineering.
Mahama has battled with power distribution challenges over the last year, culminating in a fine from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission.
The company has also been embroiled in a controversy over exchange rate transactions for power distribution.
Warning from PURC
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission recently warned that the ECG's debts have reached unsustainable levels.
The commission said the company is currently struggling to generate enough revenue even to pay workers.
It also said it was time for the government to consider solutions to save the company from collapsing under its debt.
This has led to some calls on the government to privatise some parts of the ECG to improve efficiency and enhance power delivery.
ECG's debt collection exercise
YEN.com.gh reported that the ECG has been embarking on a mass disconnection exercise to reduce debt levels.
The Electricity Company of Ghana's task force were set to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid due to debts still owed.
The health facilities, including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, were said to collectively owe GH¢261 million.
