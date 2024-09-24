President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on world leaders to help address the effects of climate change in Africa

Akufo-Addo addressed the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2024

He is concerned that Africa contributes minimally to global emissions but disproportionately suffers from climate change

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on world leaders to help combat the destructive effects of climate change in Africa.

Akufo-Addo remains concerned that Africa contributes minimally to global emissions, it disproportionately suffers from the consequences of climate change.

Akufo-Addo addresses the UN General Assembly in New York.

During his address at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, he stressed that it demands collective action.

"Africa cannot continue to pay for a crisis she did not create."

Akufo-Addo also called for climate justice and a system that benefits everyone rather than just a privileged few.

He has in the past said it is not right that African countries are not being supported financially to fight climate change.

“We demand fairness, not charity. Climate justice requires a system that works for everyone, not the privileged few."

Akufo-Addo makes call for reparations

At the 78th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Akufo-Addo told world leaders that African states must be paid reparations for the slave trade.

He said for centuries, the world has been unwilling to confront the realities of slavery.

"For centuries, the world has been unwilling and unable to confront the realities of the consequences of the Slave Trade."

Ghana has since said it will press the African Union to reach out to the African diaspora to strengthen demand for reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

Finance minister wants GH¢500m for drought-hit farmers

YEN.com.gh reported that Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has urged Parliament to approve the withdrawal of GH¢500 million from the Contingency Fund.

According to him, the withdrawal is to support the government’s emergency response to the ongoing drought in the country's northern half.

He also said the government is mobilising support from other development partners and realigning approved fiscal operations in the 2024 budget.

