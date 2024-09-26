The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has strongly denounced the brutal tactics used by the Ghana Police Service against anti-galamsey protesters

CDD-Ghana said the various tactics employed by the police service were an infringement on the rights of the protesters and eroded public trust in the institution

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Ghana has called for a full-scale independent investigation into the various reports of police brutality against the protesters

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has strongly condemned the unlawful tactic deployed by the Ghana Police Service in the arrest and detention of some 45 anti-galamsey protesters over the weekend.

CDD-Ghana said it was concerned by the Ghana Police Service’s repeated use of excessive and illegal control tactics during their dealings with the young protesters.

CDD-Ghana says the use of rough tactics on protesters was an affront to their fundamental human rights.

It noted that the police’s actions were an affront to both the letter and spirit of Article 14 of the 1992 constitution and undermined the rule of law in Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

CDD-Ghana particularly slammed the Police Service for their excessive use of brutal force against peaceful protesters and, in some scenarios, mere bystanders.

It added that the police refusal to release a complete list of arrested individuals, as well as their refusal to allow protesters access to legal counsel, was an infringement of their fundamental human rights.

CDD-Ghana said the police’s unlawful transfer of detainees from police to prison cells without court approval and detaining protesters for more than 48 hours before arraigning them was unlawful and reprehensible.

The organisation said these unlawful actions erode public trust in the legal system and public institutions.

CDD-Ghana urged the government and relevant authorities to uphold the constitutional rights of all Ghanaians to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and protection from unlawful detention and the various international covenants the country is signatory to.

Amnesty International demands investigation into police brutality

Amnesty International Ghana, on the other hand, has demanded a full-scale independent investigation into the alleged use of excessive force and police brutality meted out against the anti-galamsey protesters.

The human rights organisation expressed concern that the continuous clampdown on citizens during protests could further shrink civic spaces and discourage civic mobilisation before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Amnesty’s country director, Genevieve Partington, told Citi FM that the abuse of protesters’ rights was untenable in a democracy and justice should be delivered.

Mahama rebukes detention of protesters

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, has rebuked the remand of protesters for two weeks by an Accra Circuit Court.

According to the former president, the Accra Circuit Court's action amounts to judicial high-handedness.

He has urged the authorities to urge the court to review its decision and grant bail to all the protesters.

