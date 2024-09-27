National Cathedral: Apostle Onyinah Announces That Construction On Controversial Project To Resume
- Construction on the National Cathedral project is set to resume following an audit by Deloitte
- Chairman of the project's board, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah said they had met auditors from Deloitte
- The National Cathedral’s board had authorised the audit of the project after concerns about alleged corruption
Construction on the controversial National Cathedral project is set to resume following a September 20 meeting between the Board of Directors of the National Cathedral of Ghana and auditors from Deloitte
The meeting was held to brief church leaders on the statutory audit report, covering the period from the project’s inception to December 31, 2020.
Chairman of the project's board, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, announced the resumption following a statement.
Asaase News reported that Deloitte said the National Cathedral Secretariat kept up-to-date and clean financial records for the year ending 31 December 2020.
The National Cathedral’s board had authorised the audit after concerns about alleged corruption.
In a statement dated Tuesday, September 24, Apostle Onyinah confirmed that the audit report is now ready, clearing the way for construction to resume.
US$58 million is said to have been spent on the project. An estimated $450 million is needed to complete construction
Churchs are reported to have contributed GH¢2.21 million ($164,000) towards the construction of the national cathedral.
World's most expensive hole
The stalled project has accumulated rainwater, creating a makeshift pool where some protesters supporters swam during a recent demonstration.
MPs from the opposition National Democratic Congress held a mock commissioning for the National Cathedral on March 6, 2024.
The site for the project has been dubbed the world’s most expensive hole because of the $ 58.1 million spent on it so far.
The government had initially intended to commission the project on March 6, 2024, according to the 2021 budget statement.
Committee to probe National Cathedral project
YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament okayed the forming of a committee to probe the controversial National Cathedral Construction Project
The probe followed a motion filed by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and six other NDC MPs.
The Second Deputy Speaker expressed concern that too much money had been spent on the project with little results.
