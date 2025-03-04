NSS Ghost Names Scandal: Gifty Oware-Mensah Returns To Ghana, Reportedly Set To Be Arrested
Former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware-Mensah has returned to Ghana amid reports of her alleged involvement in the National Service Authority ghost names scandal.
Joy News reported that she is set to be arrested by the National Investigation Bureau.
Videos online have shown her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.
President John Mahama had directed people on the run over the NSA ghost names scandal should be declared wanted.
Source: YEN.com.gh
