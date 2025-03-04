Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has directed an investigation to identify the legislator who insulted Klottey Korle MP Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

An unnamed person in the chamber of Parliament called Agyeman-Rawlings the daughter of a murderer

Bagbin has given the mystery offender a one-week ultimatum to own up to the insult delivered on February 4

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has directed an immediate formal investigation to identify the legislator who said the "daughter of a murderer" slur targeted at President Jerry John Rawlings and his daughter, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, during proceedings.

Bagbin has also issued a one-week ultimatum to the Member of Parliament responsible for the slur to own up.

3News reported that Bagbin said the member responsible when found guilty of defamation could be suspended for a period not exceeding nine months or expelled from Parliament.

“I advise the member responsible to within the week show honesty and plead than wait for outcome of investigations.”

An unnamed person, suspected to be an opposition legislator, is believed to have called Agyeman-Rawlings the daughter of a murderer on February 4.

Rawlings was a former military leader who ruled the country from 1981 to 1992 as its Head of State.

The insults directed at his daughter are believed to be linked to human rights abuses and killings that occurred under his junta.

Rawlings would later serve as the then democratically elected President of Ghana between 1992 and 2000, after ruling as a military leader from December 31, 1981.

The Greater Accra National Democratic Congress Volta Diaspora Caucus petitioned Bagbin to investigate the incident.

About J.J. Rawlings

YEN.com.gh reported that Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19.

The former president died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

