A video of some NDC supporters taking a swim in pits dug for the construction of the National Cathedral has gone viral

The stalled project has accumulated rainwater, creating a makeshift swimming pool where NDC supporters swam during their demonstration

Netizens who saw the video could not hold back their laughter as they expressed their views in the comments section

The abandoned National Cathedral project became a recreational site for NDC supporters in Accra during their recent Enough is Enough demonstration, which was held across the country.

Online videos show NDC supporters swimming in the foundation of the National Cathedral, which has now become a stalled project.

Some NDC supporters are taking a swim in the pits of the stalled National Cathedral project.

Source: Twitter

The National Cathedral is one of the Akufo-Addo-led government's flagship religious projects. It is an interdenominational Christian cathedral to be constructed in Accra.

However, the project has faced numerous setbacks and delays, leading to its current state of abandonment.

Huge pits dug as the foundation has accumulated rainwater, turning them into makeshift swimming pools.

During their Enough Is Enough demonstration, the NDC supporters decided to visit the site and ended up swimming in the accumulated water in the pits.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over stalled National Cathedral project

Netizens who saw the video of the NDC supporters swimming in the pits at the National Cathedral site expressed mixed reactions. While some were disappointed that the project had stalled, others were disappointed in the NDC supporters.

@Kingofkumasi_ wrote:

"This is so disrespectful. All because of party politics? They should be ashamed of themselves."

@rache16348 wrote:

"So, like play like play, this pit wasn't utilised for its purpose, and we've let it go just like that. People made donations, and now it has ended up in some people's pockets."

@al_varo777 wrote:

"Ei someway o."

@_phycho1 wrote:

"I’m asking myself if I’m dreaming."

@_phycho1 wrote:

"Ei this is serious o."

@damian_yb8 wrote:

"ahhh Ghana . Oh hmm."

@rache16348 wrote:

"Lmao."ah

@__lleonard wrote:

"Its not funny anymore Ghanaians like to joke a lot hmm whats the meaning of this ? must you do this just to prove the government in power did not force?"

@IsaacJerryNewm2 wrote:

"We find ourselves in a nation where it is imperative that individuals refrain from confronting or questioning any of the authorities regarding their prevalent and questionable actions... Unfortunately, it appears that we are regressing."

NDC MPs mock Akufo-Addo over National Cathedral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MPs from the opposition National Democratic Congress held a mock commissioning for the National Cathedral on March 6, 2024.

The MPs led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have dubbed the site for the project the world's most expensive hole.

Source: YEN.com.gh