Former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has been released by the National Investigations Bureau after being detained over the ghost names scandal at the authority.

Citi News reported that Oware-Mensah was arrested on Friday, March 7, and detained before being released on March 8.

Sources indicate that her interrogation is part of broader efforts to unravel alleged irregularities within the National Service Scheme.

A recent headcount of National Service Scheme beneficiaries showed 81,885 ghost names on the payroll.

A Fourth Estate investigation indicated that thousands of ghost names were under the scheme.

Oware-Mensah is expected to be recalled for further questioning as investigations progress.

She is yet to publicly comment on her role in the investigation.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether any formal charges will be filed against her.

President John Mahama ordered the National Investigations Bureau to probe the National Service Authority leadership under the previous government.

According to the presidency, the scope of the investigations is to cover the period under the Akufo-Addo government.

Mahama also directed people believed to be on the run over the scandal should be declared wanted.

The National Investigations Bureau has already picked up the former National Service Authority deputy Director, Kwaku Ohene Gyan as investigations continue.

The National Service Authority previously refuted the allegations of ghost names and payroll fraud.

Other detentions by National Investigations Bureau

The former Public Procurement Authority Board Chairman, Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi was detained by the National Investigative Bureau.

The detention was linked to an ongoing probe into financial dealings which transpired during his tenure as Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

Former Minister for Railway Development Joe Ghartey was also invited by the National Intelligence Bureau over the Ghana Sky Train project. The project was announced in 2018 as an infrastructure plan to ease mobility in Accra.

Under Ghartey, Ghana signed a concession agreement with Africa Investment (Ai) Sky Train Consortium in 2019, with an estimated cost of $3 billion. However, the project never took off, and concerns were raised about its feasibility and financing.

In 2022, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund disclosed that it had invested $2 million in the project.

Attorney-General confirms he ordered arrest of Ameyaw-Akumfi

The Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, authorised the arrest of Ameyaw-Akumfi.

Ayine said Ameyaw-Akumfi was questioned over payments made under his tenure as Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund after his arrest on February 23.

The Attorney-General also said Ameyaw-Akumfi admitted that $2 million was paid for no work done, likely on the Sky Train project.

Ken Ofori-Atta removed from wanted list

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has officially removed former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from its wanted persons list.

This follows the former minister's legal team communicating his scheduled return to Ghana in May 2025, according to Citi News.

The removal followed a period of uncertainty about Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts, which led the special prosecutor to declare him wanted as part of its investigation into corruption-related offences.

The anti-graft office even went as far as issuing a wanted notice for Ofori-Atta, who is said to be in the US on medical grounds.

His legal representatives assured the special prosecutor that he was fully committed to cooperating with the investigation upon his return.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, the Special Prosecutor's office that it would issue updates on the case where necessary.

"The public is advised to monitor the OSP website for official updates. Additional information will be released as deemed appropriate."

Ghana drops again on Corruption Perception Index

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana dropped on the Global Corruption Perception Index from its score in 2024.

Ghana ranked 80th out of 180 countries and territories assessed in the latest report released by Transparency International.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative noted that the lower score signalled a setback in the country’s anti-corruption efforts thus far.

Since 2015, Ghana has experienced a gradual decline in its score on the corruption index, dropping five points over a decade.

