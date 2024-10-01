Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's old photos and posts about his alleged involvement in galamsey have emerged on social media

This comes after anti-galamsey protesters were arrested and remanded, and Ghanaians called out the dancehall musician for being silent on the protest

Many people shared their views on the old photos and posts, while others spoke about the harmful repercussions of galamsey

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has been the subject of discussions after old photos and posts about his alleged involvement in illegal mining, known as galamsey, surfaced on social media.

This comes after many fans lashed out at him for being silent in the fight against the current government to curb the menace.

Shatta Wale's old photos of galamsey

After several Ghanaians took to social media to blast Shatta Wale for being silent in the fight against galamsey, he responded with a powerful statement saying that the youth should wise up.

He referenced socialite Efia Odo's arrest in the Fix the Country demonstration and how it yielded no results. He encouraged Ghanaians to come together to build the country.

After those statements and several others in which he spoke against the anti-galamsey protest, some social media fans dug up old photos and posts about the dancehall musician's alleged involvement in galamsey.

In one photo, the SAFA album hitmaker posed at a mining site with Chinese officials, while in another, he bragged about going to the site.

Shatta Wale's old photos.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's old photos

Some people opined that if Shatta Wale were to be involved in galamsey, he would not have announced it on his social media pages and bragged about it.

Others also opined that whether it was illegal or not, the miners were not mining for gold properly since it harmed the water bodies and forest reserves.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

maame_seyram said:

"There is legal mining and galamsey!! Get it right! Of course shatta won’t indulge in illegal mining, he’s a big brand ❤️"

kindchris_writes said:

"The same people who play as victim caused the problem"

keyholder90 said:

"If he was doing it illegally he wouldn’t have posted it online."

broken_off_mhalone said:

"that bi why he dey share money everyday 😂"

iam_stanleyscofiedofficial said:

"If it was illegal he wouldn't have posted it"

efforjulius said:

"This one be galamsey... Chale that be why opana no fit talk nuu 😂😂😂"

afyaspicy said:

"There are more people doing this galamsey business can’t u see most are quiet"

nanakwamesampong said:

"Internet they say don’t forget. Whether Legal or illegal they are all Galamsay cos you guys aren’t doing it properly."

Achimota praises alumnus for anti-galamsey fight

YEN.com.gh reported that the Achimota Senior High School took pride in one of its former students, Prince Ganaku, for his advocacy for the release of the anti-galamsey protesters

In an X post, the school said it was exceptionally proud of the exploits of its former student, who was part of the class of 2011.

Prince Ganaku is one of the leading lawyers representing the about 40 anti-galamsey protesters who were arrested and remanded.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

