Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, said her government would not ban galamsey

She explained that rather than ban it; her government would teach illegal miners how to mine responsibly

She said her party was committed to ensuring that illegal miners maintained their source of income and continued to operate sustainably and within legal remits

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has assured illegal miners her government would protect their livelihoods.

She said her party was committed to ensuring that illegal miners maintained their source of income and continued to operate, albeit sustainably and within legal remits.

Jane Opoku-Agyemang says her government will ensure illegal miners are taught how to mine responsibly.

She made the remarks at an NDC campaign rally in Amenfi Central in the Western Region, where she outdoored the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area, Joana Cudjoe, who has been tagged on social media as a galamsey kingpin in the area.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang stated that if the NDC wins the 2024 elections, her government will focus on training these illegal miners to mine sustainably without destroying water bodies and the environment.

She blamed the increasing devastation of the environment and the growing dependence on galamsey in mining communities on the ruling government’s failure to create better employment opportunities.

She said the government’s mismanagement of the economy has driven many young people into risky jobs and promised that a future NDC government will ensure that more jobs are created to prevent more people from entering the trade.

She touted her flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy as the game-changer.

“We have come here with good intentions, to show a better way,” she said.

NPP MP faces backlash for similar comments

Earlier, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore and Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, dismissed calls for the ban of galamsey and the declaration of a state of emergency.

He assured illegal miners that the NPP government would not ban galamsey and that the opposition NDC's calls for their ban were politically motivated.

He said the NPP would not undermine its electoral fortunes by attacking its largest support base — the mining communities.

Dr Ayew’s comment was severely criticised on social media. It was described as callous and showed the government’s collaboration in the destruction of the environment.

Alan Kyerematen demands release of anti-galamsey protesters

YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kyerematen, the Alliance for Revolutionary Change presidential candidate, has demanded the anti-galamsey protesters' immediate release.

He said the actions of the Ghana Police Service and the Accra High Court were abusing their powers.

He also appealed to the Attorney General to file a nolle prosequi to end the prosecution of the protesters.

