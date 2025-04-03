A pretty Ghanaian lady, Abena Serwah Brobbey Gambrah, recently passed away, after a short illness

Abena Brobbey's passing happened just about six months after she married in a lavish wedding with Caleb Gambrah

Videos from her wedding and her funeral poster emerged online, triggering sadness among social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady, Abena Serwah Brobbey, has passed away, leaving the hearts of family, friends, and other social media users broken.

Abena Brobbey passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025, as Ghana celebrated its 68th Independence Anniversary.

Abena Serwah Brobbey and her husband Caleb Gambrah at their wedding in August 2024. Photo source: @cinematickreations

Source: TikTok

According to reports making the rounds on social media, the deceased kicked the bucket after suffering a short illness.

The of Abena Brobbey, which has emerged online, indicates that she has already been laid to rest. She was buried at Ejisu on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with her final funeral rites following at Osika Hotel at Kromoase New Site in Kumasi.

From her funeral poster, she was born in 1991 and must have been close to 34 years old.

See the funeral poster below:

Abena Serwah Brobbey Gambrah dies six months after tying the knot. Photo source: EvaVera Tetteyfio

Source: Facebook

Aside from being young, Abena Brobbey's death has particularly caught attention after it emerged that she had recently got married.

Abena Brobbey married in August 2024

Abena Brobbey tied the knot with her husband, Caleb Gambrah, in a plush wedding just about six months ago. They married in early August 2024. The groom, YEN.com.gh understands, is a doctor based in the US.

Videos from their wedding showed Abena and her husband in colourful kente for their traditional wedding.

See below for Abena Brobbey's traditional wedding:

They followed the traditional wedding with a beautiful white wedding.

Watch another video from their wedding below:

Abena Brobbey's death stirs sadness among Ghanaians

The funeral poster of Abena Brobbey and her wedding videos, which have resurfaced online, have driven many social media users to tears. Many shared their condolences under the various posts. Below are some of the sad reactions YEN.com.gh gathered online.

beryzel_mzjay lamented about the shortness of life:

"Today you are here tomorrow you are gone. Emu 3yaw oo 😢😢 Life is too short to hold grudges."

ama21_w prayed for God to keep her husband and family:

"God hold her husband , God hold her family ! God if we ever take life for granted forgive us we literally don’t know better."

haha_will_shine_too said: wondered what might have happened to him:

"Was she sick or something? This is really sad."

kafui_smart_the_genius_m.c prayed for her soul to rest in peace:

"May her soul rest in peace peace 🙏🙏🙏."

ankomahnicolina described Abena's death as painful:

"Soo painful 😭😭😭may her gentle soul RIP😭."

C Confion's girlfriend visits his gravesite

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the partner of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, has visited his grave a few months after his passing.

She posted a video on her TikTok page, and in the clip, she was seen crying heavily while at the gravesite.

Many people left some comforting words for Sandra in the comments, and also spoke about the pain of losing a loved one.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh