Richard Kingson has explained why he chose NDC's Benjamin Ayiku over NPP's Okoe-Boye for the Ledzokuku constituency

Ghana elects a new president and new members of parliament on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Pary and former president John Dramani Mahama are the frontrunners at the polls

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingston has voiced his opinion on the political performance of Benjamin Ayiku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku constituency.

According to Kingston, Ayiku has outshone his predecessor, Bernard Okoe-Boye, who served as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Source: Twitter

Ayiku, who emerged victorious over Okoe-Boye in the December 7, 2020 elections, has received praise from Kingston for his efforts in advancing the constituency.

The former Wigan Athletic shot-stopper noted significant improvements under Ayiku’s leadership, suggesting his tenure has been more impactful than that of his predecessor.

Kingston shared these observations after casting his vote in the December 7, 2024, elections.

Why Kingson voted for Ayiku

Reflecting on the developments in the Ledzokuku constituency, the ex-footballer highlighted Ayiku’s achievements, expressing his belief that the current MP has contributed positively to the community.

“Every Ghanaian has a candidate or a party they support, and I can say Ayiku, even before he became a minister, was helping the community with his own money. By the grace of God, he was voted as the MP,” Kingston said.

However, Kingston was quick to dismiss any speculation about his interest in entering politics, clarifying that his presence at the polling center was solely to observe the electoral process.

"I’m here as a Ghanaian observer," he stated. "If anyone asks me how the election went, I’ll be able to explain it to them."

Ghana players preach peace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus and the players of the Black Stars have advocated for a peaceful election.

Ghanaians headed to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and members of the parliament for the next four years.

The frontrunners for election are the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

