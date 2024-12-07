Dr Stephen Amoah, the deputy finance minister has been spotted casting his vote at Nhyiaeso

The deputy minister of finance is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency and hopes to retain his seat

Ghana's deputy finance minister, Dr Stephen Amoah has cast his ballot at the Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region.

Stephen Amoah, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaeso constituency is hoping to be retained for a second term after winning the seat in the 2020 general elections.

Dr Stephen Amoah, the deputy finance minister casts his ballot at Nhyiaeso. Photo credit: @hon.dr.stephenamoah/IG.

Source: Instagram

Dr Amoah, a finance expert, became the MP for Nhyiaeso after defeating the then incumbent, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam in the NPP primaries in 2019.

A video making rounds on social media captured the deputy finance minister performing his civic duty in the general elections.

The MP looked optimistic with smiles written all over his face as he voted for himself and his preferred presidential candidate.

Ghanaians decide today

Ghanaians across the country are voting to usher in a new leader and administration for the next four years, beginning January 7, 2025.

Both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are hoping to make history in this year's election.

While the NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia hopes to make history as the first Muslim president of the Republic of Ghana, the NDC's John Mahama is seeking to become the first Ghanaian former head of state to be reflected.

Ghanaians react to Dr Amoah's video

After the video of Dr Stephen Amoah casting his ballot emerged on social media, a section of Ghanaians on X shared their views on it.

@Abenanaane wrote:

"The man who said they will pass the E levy and there is nothing Ghanaians can do about it. That day, I felt powerless as a Ghanaian. Thankfully, today, my kokromoti is my power."

@dwumah3kofi also wrote:

"Let's be real this is funny."

@johelijeh commented:

"This man has never taken his constituents and Ghanaians seriously in his life! How can this one be called an Honorable?"

Source: YEN.com.gh