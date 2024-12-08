Former President John Mahama has thanked Ghanaians as results from the December 7 presidential elections put him in the lead

Mahama shared an exclusive video of the NDC's election collation centre in which he was full of smiles

The collation indicated that Mahama had garnered over 56% of votes from almost 37,000 out of the almost 41,000 polling stations

Former President John Dramani Mahama has spoken as results from the 2024 general elections trickle in.

Mahama shared a video of himself in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) strong room, where the party collated its results.

John Mahama shows his results from the NDC collation centre and thanks Ghanaians. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In the video, the former president is seen in high spirits and full of smiles as he observes the collation. He interacted with his special aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Dr Omane Boamah.

Mahama leads Bawumia with 56%?

Per the NDC's collation of results from about 37,000 out of the almost 41,000 polling stations, Mahama is leading his main contender Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and is on course to victory.

According to them, Mahama has 5.9 million votes, representing 56%, against Bawumia's 4.3 million, representing 41%.

Mahama thanks Ghanaians

Posting the video to his Facebook page, the former president expressed gratitude to Ghanaian populace.

"Thank you Ghana!" he said.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh