A video of two young ladies involved in 'galamsey' activities has emerged online, sparking outrage

The young ladies were emphatic about their resolve of not ever stopping 'galamsey' no matter what happens

Coming amid a national campaign to get the government to stop 'galamsey', many have lambasted the young ladies

Two young Ghanaian ladies who are into illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey', have sparked outrage after releasing a video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two are seen looking dirty at a 'galamsey' site looking excited.

Two young ladies involved in 'galamsey' trigger reactions with a video from their site. Photo source: Prince Kay TV

Moments into the video, the ladies indicated that they were not going to stop their 'galamsey' activities for any reason.

"You people say we should stop, but we will not stop until death. Once we know we will get money, we will do it. We are ladies who do 'galamsey' and we do it ourselves. Try and come and ask me to go and vote...even if you give me 500 million (GH₵50,000), we will still come back to do it," they said.

Ghanaians react to 'galamsey' ladies' video

The video of the girls triggered mixed reactions from online users. Coming on the back of a campaign to get 'galamsey' banned in Ghana, many people were angered by the bold statements made by the young ladies.

Berikisu Quardey said:

"Don't stop kraaa po will be on auntie Naa show appealing for funds to cure your kidney and liver."

Nana Kofi said:

"This is actually the reality but people think politics is the solution."

SON OF MAN said:

"These people are bolded because the politicians have allowed it. Those who destroyed our resources much shall suffer the consequences much."

Nana Kojo Darko said:

"Do you think these girls have the capital so but machines for Galamsey? who are the people funding the machines. Politicians."

