Organised labour has declared a nationwide strike starting on October 10, 2024, because of illegal mining in Ghana

The unions had threatened the strike if the government did not take action to combat illegal mining

In a statement, organised labour has urged workers to stay at home until the government meets its demands

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Organised labour has declared a nationwide strike starting on October 10, 2024, after the government failed to meet its demands to take action against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Organised labour expressed frustration over the government’s inaction on illegal mining after an emergency meeting on October 1.

Organised Labour is set to strike from October 1, 2024, over galamsey

Source: Getty Images

It had previously set a deadline of September for the government to take decisive measures against illegal mining activities.

However, the government has yet to give a favourable response to the demands to end illegal mining.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has only set up a five-member ad hoc ministerial committee to assess the fight against illegal mining activities.

In a statement, organised labour has urged workers to stay home until the government meets its demands to take action on illegal mining.

Calls for action against galamsey

This strike comes as members and sympathisers of the Democracy Hub have been protesting online to demand action against galamsey.

These protestors were met with force by police officers who arrested over 50 protestors.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana wants the government to ban mining and prospecting in forest reserves.

Reports indicated illegal mining has led to 60% of the country’s rivers being poisoned.

There have also been increasing reports of the dire health implications and congenital defects associated with exposure to pollutants like mercury, arsenic and lead.

NAPO dismisses lethal approach to fighting galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, dismissed calls for lethal action on people engaged in illegal mining.

In a video that went viral, NAPO said the opposition National Democratic Congress is being hypocritical about its stance on the menace of galamsey.

He said their support for a shoot-to-kill tactic was inhumane and inappropriate and ran contrary to the earlier promises they made to free arrested galamsey miners.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh