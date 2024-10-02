Sarkodie Posts Photo Of Himself Laughing, Agitates Anti-Galamsey Protesters: "You Be Jon"
- Rapper Sarkodie posted a picture of himself laughing hard and this angered several anti-galamsey protesters
- The photo was an ad for First Bank Ghana and he was captured in an office setting wearing a button shirt and a tie
- Many Ghanaians commented on the post on X to call Sarkodie out for being silent amid the fight against galamsey
Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie angered many anti-galamsey protesters when he posted a picture of himself laughing.
Fans blast Sarkodie over anti-galamsey protest
The agitation by the anti-galamsey protesters comes after numerous attempts on social media to get the seasoned rapper to speak up against galamsey.
The photo was an ad for First Bank Ghana captured in an office setting. The rapper looked official in a white long-sleeved shirt, trousers, and tie. He accessorised his look with a sparkling gold wristwatch.
Shatta Wale blasts anti-galamsey protesters, says water would've turned to clay if it was so harmful
In the viral photo, Sarkodie folded his arms and leaned backwards slightly while laughing. He posted the picture on his X account without any caption.
Meanwhile, several other Ghanaian, Nigerian and international celebrities have taken to social media to add their voice to the ongoing fight against galamsey and to call for the release of the arrested anti-galamsey protesters.
Below is Sarkodie's photo that agitated protesters:
Reactions to Sarkodie's photo
Sarkdoei's photo of himself laughing hard agitated many anti-galamsey protesters and led to many blasting him in the comments section.
Below are the thoughts of social media users:
@withAlvin__ said:
"Jon. That’s why Shatta Wale doesn’t roll with you anymore. In fact the two of you all be Jon."
@the_marcoli_boy said:
"ugo fit take galamsey water wash this white shirt in 3 years time?"
Shatta Wale's old photos about his alleged involvement in galamsey surfaces amid anti-galamsey protest
@GhanaYesu_ said:
"You won’t support the protest but you’re rather laughing at us for calling you to help the protest? Shame on you."
@wofaase_ said:
"Wo guyguy nyinaa wonnim tie bɔ sia maen."
@ebk233 said:
"Them pay you not to talk about galamsey so what dey go on all dey funny bc you too dey do some."
Below is the advert for First Bank Ghana featuring Sarkodie:
Shatta blasts anti-galamsey protesters
YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale lashed out at an anti-galamsey protester on X who probed him on why he was not speaking out.
The dancehall musician said galamsey existed before the X user's parents were born, as he seemed to underplay the effects of illegal mining.
Shatta Wale's words agitated several anti-galamsey protesters, who expressed their frustrations in the comments section of his post online.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
