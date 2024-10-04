Hohoe Resident Lashed After Being Accused Of Destroying NPP Posters

A resident of Hohoe was flogged after he was accused of destroying NPP campaign posters of John-Peter Amewu

A video of the resident being lashed went viral amid concerns of increased vandalism of political campaign posters

It is an offence for Ghanaians to destroy, remove, or disfigure campaign materials of other candidates or parties

A resident of Hohoe in the Volta Region was flogged after he was accused of destroying campaign posters of John-Peter Amewu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate.

GNA reported that the incident was captured on video that went viral online.

A Hohoe resident is lashed after purportedly destroying some campaign posters. Source: John-Peter Amewu

Source: Facebook

Jonas-Kwofi Worlanyo, the Vice Chairman of the Gbi-Bla House of Justice, told GNA that the vandalising of Amewu’s posters has increased, hence their action.

In Ghana, it's an offence to destroy, remove or disfigure campaign materials of other candidates or parties.

Recent arrest of destruction of campaign material

A #FixtheCountry Movement convener, Ralph St. Williams, was arrested after a viral video of him destroying some posters of NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the National Cathedral site.

St. Williams destroyed the posters on wooden structures cordoning off the construction site during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) protest against the Electoral Commission.

The #FixtheCountry movement accused the government of trying to suppress his participation in the upcoming #SayNoToGalamsey protest.

In the controversial video showing the destruction of the posters, St Williams was drawing attention to the $58 million spent on the project despite no significant work being done.

Court dismisses election petition against Amewu

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Ho High Court had dismissed a petition challenging the validity of John-Peter Amewu's election as Member of Parliament for Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The court dismissed the election petition on grounds of lack of jurisdiction on July 29, 2024. Five residents from Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi petitioned to nullify Amewu's election victory.

During the 2020 general election, voters in the Guan district of the Oti Region were only allowed to participate in the presidential election after being culled from the Hohoe Constituency.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

