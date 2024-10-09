The leader of the New Force Movement has reportedly been driven out of a town for 'disrespecting the chief'

The Drobonso chief said Nana Kwame Bediako failed to come to his palace to before organising his campaign

The Chief said the insolence displayed by the presidential candidate led to him being driven out of the town

The Chief of Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region has reportedly stopped Nana Kwame Bediako (formerly Cheddar) from campaigning in his town.

According to the chief, the independent presidential candidate and leader of The New Force had organised a campaign durbar in his town without first seeking the palace's permission.

The Drobonso Chief says he chased Nana Kwame Bediako out of town for disrespecting him.

The Chief said the insolence displayed by Nana Kwame Bediako had caused him to drive him out and barred him from campaigning in the town.

“Do you own a town? I drove him out of this town. If you visit my town to campaign and you fail to recognise that there's a chief here, then you cannot campaign on my land,” he said.

In a video widely shared on X, the chief said organising a campaign event in a town without the prior approval of the town’s leaders was disrespectful and should not be countenanced.

“Someone cannot till the land for another person to harvest the crops," the chief fumed.

Nana Bediako campaigns in Konongo

The Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, formerly known as Cheddar, recently took his campaign to the Ashanti region.

The presidential aspirant for the upcoming elections ramped up his constituency tour after unveiling his running mate.

The independent candidate's Ashanti Regional campaign tour stopped at Konongo Zongo, where he interacted with the electorate.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the leader of The New Force interacted with the town's electorates, which boast stars like Black Sherif.

Cheddar leveraged the opportunity to express his love for Blacko, calling him one of his favourite artists in the world.

In the video, the presidential aspirant was spotted with a woman who was reported to be Black Sherif's mother.

Cheddar generates revenue by selling Ghanaian citizenship

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako wanted to leverage Ghanaian citizenship to raise $50 billion.

The presidential hopeful launched his campaign manifesto on September 1, 2024, giving his 12-point vision.

Bediako described his manifesto as his visionary document intended to pave a better future for all Ghanaians.

