Ho High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the validity of the election of John-Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The petition was dismissed on grounds of lack of jurisdiction on July 29.

The court says it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case.

Citi News reported that the court said the petition questions the constitutionality of CI 128, which is the basis for conducting elections.

Five residents from Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) petitioned the High Court in Ho to nullify Amewu's victory in the election.

During the 2020 election, voters in SALL, now in the Guan district of the Oti Region, were only allowed to participate in the presidential election after being culled from the Hohoe Constituency.

They argued that removing SALL from Hohoe was unjust and meant to help Amewu win the Hohoe parliamentary election.

This made him the only New Patriotic Party MP in the Volta Region, an opposition stronghold.

Plans for Guan constituency

In November 2023, the Electoral Commission requested the withdrawal of the CI on the creation of the Guan constituency.

It cited inadequate time to meet a constitutionally mandated 21-day period before Parliament's recess at the end of 2023.

The constituency, with Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, was intended to allow residents to participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Electoral Commission has previously denied claims it deliberately disenfranchised the people of SALL.

IMANI boss blasts Attorney-General

YEN.com.gh reported that Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, took on the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, over the handling of the SALL case.

Cudjoe wants Dame to render an unqualified apology to the people of SALL for failing to seek justice for them.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe accused the Attorney-General of dereliction of duty.

