Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has acquired a refuse truck to intensify sanitation in his town

The brand-new truck was captured in a trending TikTok video packed at the Dormaahene's palace

Ghanaians on social media praised the King and urged other chiefs in the country to learn from him too

As part of efforts to intensify sanitation in his jurisdiction, the paramount chief of the Dorma Traditional Council, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has procured a state-of-the-art refuse truck.

Sanitation is a major issue in Ghana and the Dormaahene, who doubles as president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, is taking bold steps to make his land the cleanest place in the country.

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, procures a brand-new refuse truck to boost sanitation efforts in Dormaa. Photo credit: The Bono People-Akan/Facebook &UGC.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the new refuse truck was seen at the palace of the paramount chief.

The truck, as spotted in the video, looked like the Dongfeng Shacman Homo Jac 7000, which is fitted with advanced waste management technology.

It is not known how much the Dormaahene paid for the refuse truck, but the supposed model costs between $18,900.00 (GH¢301,445.55) to $25,800.00 (GH¢411,497.10).

If used effectively and efficiently, the refused truck acquired by Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II could help to enhance waste collection and disposal in the entire Bono land.

Ghanaians praise the Dormaahene

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of the new refuse truck praised the Dormaahene and encouraged other chiefs in the country to emulate him.

@Sir Paul said:

"This is the kind of competition we need. Competitions that’ll improve society not who is poweful in history and who has conquered who and whatsoever. This applaudable."

@Talata also said:

"A man who is fit to be called a king piaaw."

@Dather Swing commented:

"Was impressed the 1st day I stepped foot in Sunyani. Very neat."

@joewise wrote:

"If chiefs in Ghana could procure one, it's means dirt shall reduce by 50%. and government will have the rest to take care of."

Video of Dormaahene's palace pops up

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the people of Dormaa Ahenkro built a huge palace for their chief. According to narrations of a video posted on social media, this will serve the kingdom and its people.

The TikTok video shared by Kojo Ransom showed the magnificent palace, which had a vast compound, boasting a beautiful garden, paved roads, and trees that were neatly lined up at every part of the compound.

