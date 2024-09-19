The #FixtheCountry Movement is demanding the release of one of its members after his reported arrest

The group said the reported arrest is meant to intimidate activists fighting for transparency and environmental justice

His reported arrest came after the viral video of him destroying some posters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer at the National Cathedral site

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The #FixtheCountry Movement is demanding the release of one of its conveners, Ralph St Williams, after his reported arrest.

His reported arrest came after the viral video of him destroying some posters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the National Cathedral site.

The #Fixthecountry is calling for the release of one of its activists. Source: @barkervogues

Source: Twitter

St Williams destroyed the posters on wooden structures cordoning off the construction site during the National Democratic Congress protest against the Electoral Commission.

The #FixtheCountry Movement released a statement saying his arrest, which was said to have occurred at the Kotoka International Airport, has been strategically timed to suppress his participation in the upcoming #SayNoToGalamsey protest.

The group also said the reported arrest is meant to intimidate activists fighting for transparency and environmental justice.

In the controversial video showing the destruction of the posters, St Williams was drawing attention to the $58 million spent on the project despite no significant work being done.

The stalled project has accumulated rainwater, creating a makeshift pool where NDC supporters swam during their demonstration

Democracy Hub barred from protesting

An Accra High Court has prohibited Democracy Hub's three-day demonstration in front of Jubilee House.

This was after the police secured an injunction arguing that the area for their protest was in a national security zone.

Convener for the group, Oliver Barker-Vormwaor, fumed at the court's granting of the injunction at the very last minute.

Kumasi Police fire tear gas on NDC protestors

YEN.com.gh reported that there was some confusion at the National Democratic Congress demonstration against the Electoral Commission in Kumasi.

Police personnel fired tear gas on protesters after some confusion broke out at the regional Electoral Commission office.

Police also said some demonstrators went against the agreed arrangement by forcing their way into the compound of the Electoral Commission office.

The protest was intended to register displeasure with the Electoral Commission's handling of the voter register.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh