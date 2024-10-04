The family of a 21-year-old man who died in a fire alongside his girlfriend in Kasoa is calling for a thorough probe

The family suspects foul play and believes the deaths may have been the result of arson because of some evidence

CCTV footage reportedly captured a mysterious figure moving in the area just before the fire broke out

The family of 21-year-old Kwabena Osei, who died in a fire alongside his 18-year-old girlfriend at Adom Estate at Akweley in Kasoa, is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Initial reports suggested that an electrical fault caused the October 2 fire.

But Citi News reported that the family suspects foul play and believes the deaths may have been the result of arson.

They reportedly discovered a bottle of petrol near the building and a suspicious padlock securing the entrance from the outside.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a mysterious figure moving in the area just before the fire broke out.

Some family members also speculate that Osei, who was allegedly involved in internet fraud, may have had a dispute leading to the alleged arson attempt.

The family is calling on the police to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire to uncover the truth. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

