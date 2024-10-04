Tic Tac is not happy about the state of Ghana's Weija Dam and the rising trend of illegal mining, popularly known as Galamsey

A recent footage of the Weija Dam the musician shared online has got many Ghanaians concerned

He has sent a strong message to stakeholders as he expresses his fears over the dam's current state

One of the most revered names in Ghanaian music history, Tic Tac, now TiC, has joined the ongoing protest against illegal mining in Ghana.

The nationwide protest online and in Accra caught fire after an initial group of Ghanaians were recently arrested for demonstrating against the environmental menace.

TiC fka Tic Tac got many fans concerned after he shared footage of Ghana's Weija Dam, which supplies about 80% of potable water for Accra and its surroundings.

The Hip-life veteran lamented about the dam's state, saying he feared illegal mining had taken its toll.

"I am afraid the weija dam will soon be in trouble if this continues to spread. The state of the river today. Friday 4th October 2024," the Fefenefe hitmaker said as he shared his plight.

Research shows that over 30 of the country's 288 forest reserves have been affected by illegal mining, destroying 4,726 hectares of forest land.

The Ghana Water Company recently recorded water turbidity levels of 14 000 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units), far above the 2000 NTU required for adequate treatment, making experts believe the country could be importing water by 2030.

According to Tic Tac, urgent steps are needed to curtail Galamsey's impact before it gets out of hand. He added that,

"Galamsey is something we need to tackle properly. Since I've lived here, I've never seen anything like this."

Keche Andrew speaks on Galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Keche Andrew, a member of the Hip-Hop duo Keche, had opened up on the trending issue of illegal mining in the country, describing it as a sensitive issue that needed stronger political will.

His comments on the issue come after his rich politician wife was named one of the public officials allegedly profiting from the environmental menace.

