A Ghanaian doctor in Canada is facing a sexual assault charge allegedly involving a female patient

The doctor has been identified as 64-year-old Dr. Clarence Clottey, working at a facility called Bristol Family Physicians

Police released a photo of Clottey to the public because they believed there may be more victims

A Ghanaian doctor working out of a clinic in Oakville is facing a new sexual assault charge.

The doctor, identified as 64-year-old Dr. Clarence Clottey of Oakville, worked at Bristol Family Physicians.

The doctor has been linked to multiple sexual assault claims.

Source: Getty Images

Police said they were contacted after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted during a visit to the clinic.

According to media reports, the police released his photo because they believed there may be more victims.

Police said they were contacted after an adult woman was sexually assaulted during a visit to the clinic.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Clottey and charged him with one count of sexual assault. He was released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton.

In January 2020, restrictions on examining women patients were placed on Clottey following allegations of sexual assault.

He was first arrested in 2016 and charged with six counts of sexual assault. Six patients testified against him, but he was acquitted on all counts.

Ghanaian student in Canada feared dead

This news comes after reports that a man believed to be Ghanaian has died in Canada after he was shot in northwest Toronto on October 7.

So far, police in Toronto said they have no information about suspects and no description of vehicles.

Multiple reports from Ghana have said the victim is a 22-year-old student named Marvin Baah Boadu.

Ghana couple in the US jailed

YEN.com.gh reported that a US-Ghanaian couple was jailed 25 years for fatally beating their 5-year-old son back in 2021.

The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae were found guilty of second-degree depraved indifference murder.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple beat the boy between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

During the trial, Valarie Owusu claimed she didn't know the severity of her son's injuries until they were revealed in court.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh