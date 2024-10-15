A Rocha has filed a petition against Ghana at the US Embassy demanding the immediate removal of the country from co-chairing the FCLP

The FCLP created at COP27 is geared towards protectin and promoting proper forest management and forest sustainability

According to A Rocha, the ongoing galamsey menace and the involvement of government officials in the illicit activity demonstrates the country is not fit for the position

A Rocha Ghana, a conservation-oriented organisation, has demanded the immediate removal of Ghana from co-chairing the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP).

Ghana was selected to co-chair the FCLP alongside the US government following its creation at COP 27.

A Rocha says the ongoing galamsey crisis shows Ghana is not committed to the principles of the FCLP.

A Rocha argued that accepting to co-chair the FCLP meant that the President and his government were committed to ensuring exemplary sustainable forest management in the country.

However, following the passage of L.I. 2462 which allowed for exploration and mining in forest reserves, A Rocha argues that the Ghana government has breached its mandate at the FCLP.

While Ghana’s co-chair position terminates in November, A Rocha said Ghana must be stripped of its position immediately.

It has thus petitioned the US government to begin the process.

In a letter submitted to the US Embassy on October 9, 2024, it stated that the Ghana government is no longer fit to co-chair the FCLP.

It said the ongoing galamsey crisis and its attendant destruction of the forests, farmlands and water bodies coupled with the government's seeming nonchalance about addressing and clamping down on the illicit activity buttresses their demand for Ghana’s expulsion from the co-chair position.

It also noted that the active involvement of government officials and other persons affiliated with the ruling party in the galamsey menace demonstrates the government’s complicity in the ongoing ecocide.

A Rocha said Ghana’s actions are an affront to forest protection principles and displays gross contempt for the Glasgow Leaders Declaration and for its position as FCLP co-chair.

Military deployed to combat galamsey

Over 100 armed military personnel have been deployed to various mining communities bordering water bodies in a renewed effort to stop galamsey activities.

The action follows growing agitation from civil society organisations and Organised Labour concerning illegal miners' unrestrained destruction of the natural environment, particularly forest reserves and water bodies.

To halt the menace, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Defence Minister to deploy additional military forces to augment the Operation Halt forces already in some of these mining communities combating galamsey.

Catholics march against galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra embarked on an environmental prayer protest walk on October 11, 2024.

They want the government to declare a state of emergency in mining communities and ban small-scale mining efforts.

The Archdiocese was be joined by other religious groups and concerned Ghanaians at the galamsey protest

