The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra will be embarking on an environmental prayer protest walk today, October 11, 2024

The protest is to urge the government to declare a state of emergency in mining communities and ban small-scale mining in the country

The Archdiocese will be joined by the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana, the Catholic Lay Faithfuls and Professionals, and other concerned Ghanaians

The Catholics say the government must immediately act against the illegal miners and declare a state of emergency in mining communities.

Source: Getty Images

According to a police statement, the ‘environmental prayer protest walk against galamsey’ will begin at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, proceed through Castle Road to the Old Electoral Commission Office at Ridge and then continue to the AU Roundabout.

The walk will take the third exit at the AU Roundabout onto Independence Avenue, proceed to the Ako Adjei Interchange towards the National Police Headquarters Traffic Light, proceed along Josif Broz Tito Avenue and onto Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and terminate at the Christ the King Catholic Church.

Protest more than a walk - Catholics

A separate press statement from the Archdiocese on Friday, October 4, 2024, stated that the protest is more than just a walk.

It stressed that it is a clarion call for collective action against the illegal mining menace that has devastated Ghana’s natural environment, threatening the lives and livelihoods of all Ghanaians.

The protest organisers said the government could no longer be complacent in the fight against galamsey and have urged it to immediately initiate sustained action to clamp down on the illegal miners.

The protesters will submit a formal petition to the government at the Jubilee House urging the president to declare a state of emergency in mining areas across the country.

They are also urging the government to end mining in environmentally sensitive areas such as rivers, forest reserves and areas close to major water bodies.

Their demands follow the heavy pollution of several major rivers across the country as a result of galamsey.

Organised labour suspends strike

While the Catholics embark on their prayer protest walk, YEN.com.gh reported that Organised Labour has called off their planned strike against the galamsey menace.

The strike was slated for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The decision to suspend the strike was made during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The union leaders assessed the situation and agreed to call off the industrial action.

In a media briefing, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, explained that the unions wanted to observe the government’s implementation of measures to call off the strike.

