The government has deployed over 100 soldiers to mining communities in Ghana to combat illegal mining

The soldiers are to augment the 'Operation Halt' forces already combating the many illegal mining hotspots

The deployments follow agitation about galamsey from civil society groups as well as Organised Labour

Over 100 armed military personnel have been deployed to various mining communities bordering water bodies in a renewed effort to stop galamsey activities.

The action follows growing agitation from civil society organisations and Organised Labour concerning illegal miners' unrestrained destruction of the natural environment, particularly forest reserves and water bodies.

The government's action is in response to threats from organised labour and other civil society organisations.

To halt the menace, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Defence Minister to deploy additional military forces to augment the Operation Halt forces already in some of these mining communities combating galamsey.

While the specific locations where the officers would be deployed have not been officially disclosed, Citi News reported that the operation may begin in the Eastern Region.

The region has been one of the most badly affected by illegal mining, with prominent water bodies such as the Birim River and others suffering severe pollution.

Naval boats are expected to be deployed on the polluted river bodies to enforce an immediate clampdown on all mining activities within and around the rivers.

This is to deter illegal miners from further polluting the water bodies with mercury and cyanide and increasing the turbidity levels of the rivers.

The government hopes the military deployment will help prevent further pollution of some of Ghana’s prominent water bodies, including the Pra, Ankobra, Densu, and Birim Rivers, and restore them.

Organised Labour suspends nationwide anti-galamsey strike

Meanwhile, Organised Labour has suspended its nationwide strike, which was slated for Thursday, October 10, 2024, to protest government inaction on illegal mining.

The decision to suspend the strike was made during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The union leaders assessed the situation and agreed to call off the industrial action.

In a media briefing, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, explained that the unions wanted to observe the government’s implementation of measures to call off the strike.

The unions had threatened the strike if the government did not take action to combat illegal mining.

Organised Labour wanted to compel the government to declare a state of emergency and ramp up efforts to address the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

UTAG declares strike over galamsey

YEN.com.gh also reported that the University Teachers Association of Ghana would proceed with its indefinite strike to protest illegal mining.

The union has instructed its members to adhere to the strike until the government formally meets its demands about ending galamsey.

