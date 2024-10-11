Deployed military personnel have begun destroying mining equipment after a renewed crackdown against illegal mining

Soldiers deployed under the government’s 'Operation Halt' are reported to have destroyed 18 chanfans and other equipment

Military personnel are targeting illegal mining operations primarily located near Ghana's water bodies and protected areas

Soldiers have begun destroying mining equipment after a renewed campaign against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Soldiers deployed under the government’s Operation Halt are reported to have destroyed 18 chanfans, 10 industrial water pumping machines, and one excavator in various illegal mining sites.

President Akufo-Addo has deployed soldiers to illegal mining sites and equipment is reportedly being destroyed.

The military crackdown, announced by the president, began early Thursday morning and targeted illegal mining operations primarily near water bodies and protected areas.

Chanfans are unique dredgers used at rivers by illegal miners. The machines also contribute to the release of toxic chemicals.

According to Starr FM, the destruction of these machines is hoped to send a positive signal to Ghanaians about the government's seriousness in stopping galamsey, which has led to the pollution of rivers, the destruction of farmlands, and deforestation in many parts of the country.

The government has deployed over 100 soldiers to mining communities in Ghana to combat illegal mining in response to agitation about galamsey from civil society groups as well as Organised Labour

The soldiers are to augment the 'Operation Halt' forces already combating the many illegal mining hotspots.

Organised Labour calls off its strike

Meanwhile, Organised Labour suspended a planned strike to force government action on galamsey.

In a media briefing, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, explained that the unions wanted to observe the government's implementation of measures to call off the strike.

Organised labour wanted to compel the government to declare a state of emergency and ramp up efforts to address the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

Minerals Commission fingers police in galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minerals Commission blamed the police for the galamsey scourge.

According to the commission's boss, police have been 'inactive' in the fight against illegal mining.

Martin Ayisi urged the service to combat the problem proactively and to work with the commission.

