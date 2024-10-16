A video of a Ghanaian seer expressing his disappointment in Buship Salifu Amoako has gone viral

In an interview, he appealed to the embattled man of God to apologise to the Ghana Police regarding some utterances he made

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have expressed worry over the unfortunate comment by Elisha Salifu Amoako

Popular Ghanaian seer and prophet Karma President has told Ghanaian bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako to apologise to the Ghana Police Service.

The admonition follows a comment Salifu Amoako made while in the USA some years ago.

Ghanaian Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako told to apologise to the police. Photo credit: @Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook

Source: Facebook

During a church service, he compared the US police to Ghana police and proceeded to brag that in Ghana, he drives without a license

Salifu Amoako further stirred controversy by saying that any police officer would not dare to arrest him for flouting road safety regulations.

Reacting to those comments, Karma President stated that Salifu Amoako's utterances were disrespectful to the Ghana Police Service.

"Salifu Amoako did not speak well, he must apologise to the Ghana Police and also to Ghanaians in general. He has ridiculed the Ghana Police, and made them look useless. How can you say something like that about the Ghana Police in another country?".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 11 comments.

Ghanaians unhappy with comments by Salifu Amoako

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have expressed varying opinions regarding the utterances of Salifu Amoako.

@Bedianawalker commented:

"Hmmmm so sad."

@enochababio5697 indicated:

"Masa keep quiet."

@AlbertAKay added:

"Karma president any forecast for 2025?"

@nanaachiaa2312 added;

"I expect you to talk more hypocrite one God."

Protege of Salifu Amoako speaks out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a protege of embattled Ghanaian Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has spoken about a recent accident that claimed two lives at East Legon in Accra.

In a video, he dismissed calls by some calling for Salifu Amoako's son to be arrested, saying that the accident was not done on purpose.

He concluded by urging Ghanaians to remember Salifu Amoako and his family in prayer.

