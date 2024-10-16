A video of a Ghanaian seer's reaction to the accident by the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako has gone viral

Karma President said he foresaw something tragic happening to the Bishop, then told him, but nothing was done about it

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have expressed worry over the unfortunate incident

Popular Ghanaian seer and prophet Karma President has also spoken out about the accident caused by the son of embattled Ghanaian prophet Salifu Amoako where two individuals died.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the outspoken prophet said he foretold the pending tragedy that would befall the revered man of God.

Ghanaian prophet opens up on how Salifu Amoako ignored his vision about him. Photo credit: @Elisha Salifu Amoako/Bishop

"I made it known that there was darkness hovering around him, and hence he and his family should act on it"

Looking visibly displeased, Karma President lamented that Salifu Amoko paid no attention only for this to happen.

"When they heard about the prophecy, they did nothing about it; now you see what the darkness has caused."

Karma President also alleged that some children are born with spirits of disobedience, so parents should exercise great care when it comes to their children.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 views and 11 comments.

Ghanaians unhappy with the comments by Salifu Amoako

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have expressed varying opinions regarding the utterances made by Karma President about Salifu Amoako.

@Bedianawalker commented:

"Hmmmm so sad."

@enochababio5697 indicated:

"Masa keep quiet."

@AlbertAKay added:

"Karma president any forecast for 2025?"

@nanaachiaa2312 added;

"I expect you to talk more hypocrite one God."

Protege of Salifu Amoako speaks out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a protege of Elisha Salifu Amoako had broken his silence about an accident that resulted in the death of two people at East Legon in Accra.

He also rubbished calls by some calling for Salifu Amoako's son to be arrested, saying that the accident was not caused on purpose.

He concluded by urging Ghanaians to remember Salifu Amoako and his family in prayer.

