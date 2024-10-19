Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has raised concerns about the Supreme Court's stay of execution of Speaker Alban Bagbin's recent ruling

He said the Supreme Court's stay of the execution of the Speaker's order indefinitely, pending the determination of the substantive case, was wrong

He added that the Speaker had not delivered a ruling but had delivered information in response to the petition filed by Haruna Iddrisu

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the South Dayi Member of Parliament, has expressed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus’ concern about the Supreme Court’s imposition of a stay of execution on Alban Bagbin’s ruling.

Alban Bagbin had ordered the vacation of four parliamentary seats after their continuous stay in parliament was found to be in contravention of Article 97 (1)(g) of the 1992 constitution.

The South Dayi MP says the Speaker did not deliver a ruling but rather relayed information in response to Haruna Iddrisu's petition.

Source: UGC

However, after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus filed an ex parte application praying the court to stay the execution of the Speaker’s ruling, the Court, presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, granted their request.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, Dafeamekpor told JoyNews that the Supreme Court’s stay of execution of Bagbin’s ruling for an indefinite period flouts the legal principles guiding law practice in Ghana, which states that ex parte orders must not exceed nine days.

He also disagreed that the Speaker had delivered a ruling against the four Members of Parliament.

According to him, Alban Bagbin had not delivered an order; rather, he had merely delivered information to parliament in response to the petition filed by Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader.

“The person who spoke to the Hosue said this is the information I have for you, so if you are labelling it as a ruling, I don’t know how that can be so labelled,” he said.

Per the above, he said the Supreme Court has thus erred by delivering a stay of execution against a non-executable statement by the Speaker.

Justice Abdulai optimistic about change in parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai said that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin's decision to vacate four parliamentary seats would compel the executive arm of government to cooperate more closely with parliament.

He said Bagbin’s decision, which has ultimately reshaped the power balance in parliament, would have serious implications for how the executive branch interacts with parliament in the future.

He explained that with the National Democratic Congress now forming the majority caucus, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have no choice but to engage with the opposition to pass laws and implement its policies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh